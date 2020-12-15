Mark St. Amant Sentenced To Another 11 Years Behind Bars In McClaskin Manslaughter Case

Mark St. Amant has been sentenced to another 11 years behind bars for manslaughter in the 2018 death of Amanda McClaskin.

Justice Gregory Ellies delivered the verdict in Parry Sound court on Dec. 14. St. Amant was originally charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter as well as a second charge of causing indignity to a human body in October.

He was sentenced to 15 years in jail for manslaughter but given credit for four years in custody, leaving 11 years for him to serve behind bars. On the second charge of causing indignity to a human body, St. Amant was sentenced to two years, which will be served concurrently with the 11-year sentence.

The victim, 36-year-old Amanda McClaskin, was last seen walking away from her home in Britt-Byng Inlet on Aug. 3, 2018. Her body was found eight days later in a wooded area near Lake Joseph Road in the Township of Muskoka Lakes.

With files from Matt Sitler, Country 102