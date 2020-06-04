Male Wanted On A Canada Wide Warrant Known To Frequent The Barrie Area

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of their breach of statutory release.

James Christopher DEBRUIN is described as a caucasian male, 45 years of age, 6’1″ (185cm), 159 lbs (72kgs) with short brown hair and hazle eyes. He has numerous tattoos, such as “DRAGON”on his right arm, Demons, skull,mask on his right leg, masks, heart, angel forever on his left calf and/ “17 dots in shape of cross” on his left hand to name a few.

He is serving a 2 year sentence for Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Impaired Driving, Mischief, Break & Enter and Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest.

The offender is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area, Kitchener and Barrie Ontario.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.