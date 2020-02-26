Male Charged After He Assaulted A Paramedic In Sundridge

The Almaguin Highlands OPP, the Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Sundridge/Strong Fire Department were called to a Main Street home earlier this month for a person in medical distress. The accused was transported to hospital by Paramedics where he started becoming uncooperative and assaulted a paramedic.

On Thursday February 20, 2020 police arrested the accused, James Lee, 36 of Sundridge Ontario with assault and fail to comply with probation order.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on April 9, 2020 in Sundridge Ontario.