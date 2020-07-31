Male Arrested After Standoff In Orillia

The OPP have arrested and charged a male after he threatened a couple with a weapon, then fled to his home where a lengthy standoff with police ensued.

On July 30, 2020, shortly after 10:00 p.m, a male attended a home in the West Ridge area of Orillia and confronted a male and female regarding a previous dispute. The male threatened the couple with a weapon and then fled the area prior to police arrival. Police searched for the male, whose identity was known, and located him at his home a short distance away.

Police were able to make contact with the male but he refused to turn himself in. Members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine, Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) and Crisis Negotiators all attended and contained the situation ensuring the safety of the public and all involved.

On July 31, 2020, approximately 7:30 am, Eli Dolynchuk, age 40, of Orillia, was arrested without further incident and has been charged with:

Two counts of Assault with a Weapon

Two counts of Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused has been held for a bail hearing.