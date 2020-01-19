A Colorado Low tracked eastward over Lake Huron Saturday afternoon.

This low pressure system brought snow to just about all of Ontario starting Friday night through Saturday. Many areas also saw blowing snow as a result of strong wind gusts.

Summary of total snowfall amounts received from Environment

Canada and NAV CANADA sources in centimetres:

Lake Superior Provincial Park 23*

Thunder Bay Airport 21

Wiarton Airport 21

Ottawa Airport 21 storm total (new daily snowfall record of 14.3 for

January 18)

Chapleau Airport 19

Egbert 18*

Toronto Pearson Airport 17.2 (new daily snowfall record for January

18)

London Airport 17

Wawa 16

Ontario Storm Prediction Centre 16

Marathon Airport 15 as of 5:00 pm EST Saturday

Fort Frances 15*

Bancroft 15*

Red Lake Airport 14 as of 6:00 pm CST Saturday

Parry Sound 14*

Pembroke 14*

Peterborough Trent University 13*

Big Trout Lake 13*

Kenora Airport 13

Pukaskwa 13*

Atikokan 13*

Trenton 12

Sudbury Airport 12

Harrow 11*

Mount Forest 11*

Sault Ste. Marie Airport 10.6

Kingston Airport 9 as of 11:00 p.m. EST Saturday

Hamilton Airport 7 as of 1:00 p.m. EST Saturday

* denotes estimated snowfall amounts from auto stations

Summary of total snowfall amounts received from CoCoRaHS

volunteer observation in centimetres:

Amherstburg 16.3

Muskoka 15

Haliburton 14.8

Wheatley 14.5

Monetville 13.6

Shanty Bay 13.4

Barwick 12.8

Windsor 11 to 13

Summary of total snowfall amounts from volunteer weather

observers in centimetres:

Fergus 20 to 23

Thunder Bay 22

Amethyst Harbour 18 to 20 as of 1:30 p.m. EST Saturday

Kitchener-Waterloo 18 to 19

Toronto 13 to 19

Johnstown 18

Bolton 18

Mississauga 14 to 17

Whitby 17

Paisley 17

Whitevale 16

London 16

Brampton 15.5

Vaughan 15

Newmarket 15

Cambridge 13

Aurora 13

Oakville 13

Ancaster 10

Grimsby 10

Summary of peak wind gusts in kilometres per hour:

Port Colborne 94

Point Petre 89

Please note that this summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.