A Colorado Low tracked eastward over Lake Huron Saturday afternoon.
This low pressure system brought snow to just about all of Ontario starting Friday night through Saturday. Many areas also saw blowing snow as a result of strong wind gusts.
- Summary of total snowfall amounts received from Environment
Canada and NAV CANADA sources in centimetres:
Lake Superior Provincial Park 23*
Thunder Bay Airport 21
Wiarton Airport 21
Ottawa Airport 21 storm total (new daily snowfall record of 14.3 for
January 18)
Chapleau Airport 19
Egbert 18*
Toronto Pearson Airport 17.2 (new daily snowfall record for January
18)
London Airport 17
Wawa 16
Ontario Storm Prediction Centre 16
Marathon Airport 15 as of 5:00 pm EST Saturday
Fort Frances 15*
Bancroft 15*
Red Lake Airport 14 as of 6:00 pm CST Saturday
Parry Sound 14*
Pembroke 14*
Peterborough Trent University 13*
Big Trout Lake 13*
Kenora Airport 13
Pukaskwa 13*
Atikokan 13*
Trenton 12
Sudbury Airport 12
Harrow 11*
Mount Forest 11*
Sault Ste. Marie Airport 10.6
Kingston Airport 9 as of 11:00 p.m. EST Saturday
Hamilton Airport 7 as of 1:00 p.m. EST Saturday
* denotes estimated snowfall amounts from auto stations
- Summary of total snowfall amounts received from CoCoRaHS
volunteer observation in centimetres:
Amherstburg 16.3
Muskoka 15
Haliburton 14.8
Wheatley 14.5
Monetville 13.6
Shanty Bay 13.4
Barwick 12.8
Windsor 11 to 13
- Summary of total snowfall amounts from volunteer weather
observers in centimetres:
Fergus 20 to 23
Thunder Bay 22
Amethyst Harbour 18 to 20 as of 1:30 p.m. EST Saturday
Kitchener-Waterloo 18 to 19
Toronto 13 to 19
Johnstown 18
Bolton 18
Mississauga 14 to 17
Whitby 17
Paisley 17
Whitevale 16
London 16
Brampton 15.5
Vaughan 15
Newmarket 15
Cambridge 13
Aurora 13
Oakville 13
Ancaster 10
Grimsby 10
- Summary of peak wind gusts in kilometres per hour:
Port Colborne 94
Point Petre 89
Please note that this summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.