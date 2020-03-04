Lockdown And Search At Beaver Creek Institution Again

On March 4, 2020, at about 1:00 p.m., a lockdown was put in place in the medium-security unit at Beaver Creek Institution, to enable staff members to conduct an exceptional search.

The safety and security of the institutions is the Correctional Service of Canada’s (CSC) primary concern. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.

Visits have been suspended until the search is completed.

