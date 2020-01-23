-1.8 C
Liam Brearley Represents Canada At 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games

Muskoka411 Staff
Photo Credit: Liam Brearley on Facebook

Gravenhurst High School student, Liam Brearley, represented Canada at the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland.

Brearley won three medals for Team Canada, including:

  • Silver in the men’s snowboard slopestyle
  • Bronze in the men’s snowboard halfpipe
  • Bronze in the men’s snowboard big air

He is the first Canadian to win three medals at a single Youth Olympics.

“Thank you so much everyone! This is an amazing experience for all” said Liam

Congratulations Liam and good luck with exams on Friday.

