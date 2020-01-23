Liam Brearley Represents Canada At 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games

Gravenhurst High School student, Liam Brearley, represented Canada at the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland.
Brearley won three medals for Team Canada, including:
- Silver in the men’s snowboard slopestyle
- Bronze in the men’s snowboard halfpipe
- Bronze in the men’s snowboard big air
He is the first Canadian to win three medals at a single Youth Olympics.
“Thank you so much everyone! This is an amazing experience for all” said Liam
Congratulations Liam and good luck with exams on Friday.