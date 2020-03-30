Lakeland Purchases CORE Broadband And Interactive North

Locally owned Lakeland Energy has purchased all of CORE Broadband’s customers and operations including Interactive North. CORE operates more than 100 wireless towers across Muskoka and Southern Parry Sound. The company has been first to market in many leading-edge wireless technologies such as fixed wireless LTE and millimeter wave pre 5G service.

Lakeland Energy’s retail company Lakeland Networks, the first to offer gigabit internet speeds in Ontario and presently offering the fastest internet in North America, provides high speed fibre optic internet and triple play services (Phone, TV, Internet) to customers in Gravenhurst, Bracebridge, Huntsville, Parry Sound and soon north into Burks Falls and Sundridge. “With this acquisition, we will be able to expand throughout our service area offering a faster wireless service utilizing our fibre backbone, also provide new services such as a hybrid wireless-fibre to the home and business solution, for the benefit of existing and new customers”, stated Chris Litschko, CEO of Lakeland.

Neil Smellie, owner of CORE Broadband and Interactive North agrees “I am very proud of the accomplishments CORE Broadband has made in the past. Combining our strengths with Lakeland, our two technologies coming together will benefit customers throughout Muskoka with a more robust and faster internet experience”. Neil and his staff have all accepted positions with Lakeland. “Neil and his staff are key to this deal as they have incredible knowledge and skill sets that will add to our overall expertise”, stated Litschko.

There is a need for better high-speed internet throughout Muskoka and Parry Sound as evidenced recently by Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison’s remarks in the House of Commons. Over the next few years, Lakeland is planning to improve existing wireless speeds and adding new technologies to create an expanding seamless fibre optic and wireless network. This will result in better local competitiveness and quality of services.

During these difficult times, the internet is being required more than ever. Therefore, this sale is proceeding so high-speed improvements can be made as soon as practical.

The transaction closes on April 1st , 2020 and has been approved by Lakeland’s Board of Directors.