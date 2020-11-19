Knives And Drugs Seized By OPP In Orillia

The Orillia OPP say they have charged four people with numerous drug and other criminal offences following the execution of two search warrants in Orillia.

On November 18, 2020, the Orillia OPP resources executed search warrants on two separate Orillia homes and arrested nine people in relation to an ongoing drug investigation. As a result, quantities of cocaine, fentanyl and Canadian currency were seized as well as two large knives. Four of the arrested parties were charged while the other five were released unconditionally.

Four males, including Aaron Nottingham, age 34, of Orillia and Jason Inglis, age 46, of Orillia, have all been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine,

Possession of a schedule I substance – opioid

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Osato Asemota, age 24, of Hamilton, has been charged with the above offences, as well as the following:

Fail to comply with probation order

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Ellis Giovanni, age 21, of Mississauga, has also been charged with the above offences, as well as the following:

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

All four accused parties were released and are set to appear on December 29, 2020, except Inglis, who will appear on December 22, 2020 in court.