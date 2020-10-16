Killaloe OPP Are Investigating A Call Involving Drones Spotted Flying Over Residential areas

Whether you call it an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Drone or model aircraft, operators of such devices need to understand there are rules and regulations that must be followed for safe and legal usage.

Officers from the Killaloe OPP detachment are investigating a call involving drones spotted flying over residential areas.

Killaloe OPP would like to remind UAV operators that you could face serious consequences – including fines and/or jail time – if you put aircraft at risk, fly where you are not allowed or endanger anyone’s safety. In addition to Canadian Aviation Regulations, all operators of recreational and non-recreational UAVs must respect the Criminal Code and the Trespass to Property Act laws when flying their UAVs.

The following rules and tips are provided by Transport Canada:

Always Fly Your UAV/Drone

Below 400 feet (122 metres) above the ground

At least 100 feet (30 metres) away from vehicles, vessels, and the public

At least 5.6 km away from any airport, or areas where aircraft take-off and land

Away from areas where operation could interfere with police or first responders

During daylight hours

Within your sight at all times

For more information about drones please visit https://tc.canada.ca/en/aviation/drone-safety. Should you encounter an UAV/drone illegally hovering over your property, please document the sighting, make detailed notes, and contact the OPP through the non-emergent line at 1-888-310-1122.