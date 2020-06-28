Kasa Kana Enters The Ontario Cannabis Market With A Muskoka Location

Kasa Kana Enters the Ontario Cannabis Market The family-run business offers an elevated cannabis experience to local Communities

Kasa Kana is announcing its entrance into Ontario’s cannabis marketplace. This announcement comes with the opening of their Peterborough location this summer, and their Muskoka

location for early 2021.

Kasa Kana was created by a family of entrepreneurs passionate about cannabis and people. When talks of legalizing recreational cannabis began, they focused

on developing The Kasa Kana brand. Kasa Kana is committed to providing an elevated cannabis experience to consumers. Their unique offerings include an education-based focus, to ensure customers have positive experiences with cannabis. The modern design of their locations facilitates conversation in an open and relaxing environment. With all products hand-selected, the team at Kasa Kana aims to provide the top cannabis products in the market.

Peterborough and Huntsville, Muskoka were top choices for brothers Aren and Evan. “We were looking for a space that felt like home (Our Kasa), and that had

a strong sense of community. Going to the cottage and engaging in water sports and activities have been a large part of our lives and being so close to the

Kawartha Lakes and Muskoka made the decision that much easier” says Evan Arkarakas Co-Owner of Kasa Kana.

“We’re very excited to bring our knowledge of cannabis to the Peterborough and Muskoka areas, says Co -Owner Aren Arkarakas. “Cannabis has this way of bringing people together and we’re truly looking forward to engaging with both novice and expert consumers. We’re looking forward to getting involved in the Community and supporting other businesses within them”

As a company mandate Kasa Kana will have a Community Care division called KASA CARES where they will donate a percentage of their sales to local Charities in Peterborough and Muskoka. With more stores on the horizon for this

young company, Peterborough will be the first location to open this summer, with Muskoka to follow early 2021.

For More information about Kasa Kana or to connect with the team please email info@kasakana.com

Visit the website https://kasakana.com/

They invite you to join them this summer!

This is a sponsored post submitted by Kasa Kana

