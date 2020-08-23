Severe thunderstorm watch issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Haliburton,

Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. Thunderstorms will be moving from west to east.

Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.