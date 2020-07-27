Impaired Driver Located After Tip To OPP On White’s Falls Road

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded at 9:06 p.m. July 24, 2020 to a concerned citizen’s 911 call reporting a possible impaired driver heading westbound on White’s Falls Road, Georgian Bay Township. An nearby OPP officer observed and stopped the suspect vehicle on Highway 400 and spoke with the driver and entered into a drinking and driving investigation.

The driver was arrested at the scene and transported back to detachment for further investigation and the involved vehicle was towed. As a result of this investigation, Graeme Turnbull age 40 of Barrie has been charged with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days as per the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS). The accused was released from police custody on an undertaking to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on October 22, 2020.

Detachment officers conducted six Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) check stops on area roadways checking 155 vehicles and drivers over the July 25-26, 2020 time period issuing one – Three day drivers licence suspension to a 31 year old male driver from Etobicoke.