Impaired By Drug Charges Laid After Collision On Honey Harbour Road

OPP in Southern Georgian Bay responded to a call from Paramedics (10:47 pm Oct 22, 2020) at the scene of a single vehicle collision on Honey Harbour Road, Georgian Bay Township.

Police spoke with the lone driver after being being treated by Paramedics for minor injuries and entered into an impaired driving by drug investigation resulting in the driver being transported to detachment for further investigation by a OPP Drug Recognition (DRE) officer.

As a result of the DRE officer’s investigation and a scene seizure of a quantity of Cannabis, the driver of the involved vehicle Rodney Roland Buckley 36 years of Georgian Bay Township has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – drugs

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Possession of over 30g dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place

The accused was served a 90 day drivers licence suspension and seven day vehicle impound as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) program and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on January 7, 2021.