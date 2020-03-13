Huntsville OPP Recover $4100 In Stolen Property

On Thursday March 12, 2020, just after 1:00 p.m. Huntsville OPP observed two people walking away from a local business on King William St in the town of Huntsville carrying a heavy black bag. The two people got in a vehicle that was eventually stopped by officers on Capstone Lane in Huntsville.

Investigation determined that the two had taken items from various businesses within the town of Huntsville. This led to the recovery of approximately $4100.00 worth of stolen property.

As a result, 28-year-old Adrian Kwiek, from Poland and 24-year-old Justyna Kwiek from Brampton have been charged with

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime X5

Possession of Break in Instruments

Theft under $5000.00

The two have been held into custody and will be taken to the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge for a Bail Hearing on Friday March 13, 2020 to answer to these charges.

Huntsville OPP will continue to investigate any suspicious activity in the town. Anyone who may have any further information about these two is asked to contact Huntsville OPP at 705 789 5551.