Huntsville Man Arrested For Obtaining Sexual Services

The Orillia OPP have arrested a Huntsville man for Communicating for the Purpose of Obtaining Sexual Services in the City of Orillia.

In early May, 2020 the Orillia OPP Crime Unit and the OPP Anti Human Trafficking Investigation Coordination Team were notified of a complaint of a male party approaching vulnerable woman to provide sexual services for money

As a result of the investigation police arrested and charged Tony Orr, age 58, of Huntsville with:

Communicate with Anyone for the purpose of Obtaining Sexual Services

Fraud Under $5,000

The suspect was release on a Form 10 Undertaking and set to appear next on August 18, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

Section 286.1(1) of the Criminal Code makes it illegal to pay for or communicate with intent to pay anyone for sexual services. Providing sexual services independently free of exploitation is not illegal under Canadian law.

Sexually Exploitive Human Trafficking happens in every community in Ontario. The traffickers use manipulation and coercion to recruit individuals often youth or marginalized populations in society.

“Human Trafficking is a Profit motivated crime the consumers of sexual services provide the motivation for the sexual exploitation of vulnerable persons in our society. The Ontario Provincial Police is committed to investigating Human Trafficking Offences across the Province of Ontario.” Detective Sergeant Andrew Taylor — OPP Anti Human Trafficking Investigation Coordination Team.

There are many resources in our community that can help people who have been victims of human trafficking. If you or someone you know need help you can contact North Simcoe Victim Services at 1-705-325-5578, the Huronia Transition Home; who helps victims of human trafficking at 1-833-999-9211 or the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.