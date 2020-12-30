Multi-Jurisdictional Offender From Huntsville Charged Again

The OPP from the new Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-led Joint Forces Investigations, with assistance from the Orillia Crime Unit and detachment members, arrested and charged a multi-jurisdictional offender.

In May 2020, the investigation began with allegations made by a victim who did not get paid for their services. During the investigation, numerous multi-jurisdictional incidences dating back to 2010 were identified and additional victims came forward with similar complaints.

As a result of the investigation, 58-year-old Tony Orr, of Huntsville, has been charged with Sexual assault, Communicate with anyone for the purpose of obtaining sexual services and Fraud under $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on January 26, 2021. Previous charges are before the court.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.