Holiday Shop Local Guide 2020

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

We have created a Holiday Shop Local Guide to connect shoppers and merchants.

It’s been a challenging year for some local businesses and with our economy opening up and the holiday season upon us, Muskoka411 is encouraging you to shop local!

Muskoka411 is making it as easy as possible with our Holiday Shop Local Guide.

Check out all the amazing local businesses we have listed below, and find what you need for all your holiday gifts and Christmas needs.

Support, Shop and Eat Local

Bracebridge 

Huntsville 

Gravenhurst

Muskoka Lakes 

Orillia 

MacTier 

Nobel / Parry Sound

To get your business added to the list, email info@muskoka411.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Please enter your name here