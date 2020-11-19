Holiday Shop Local Guide 2020

We have created a Holiday Shop Local Guide to connect shoppers and merchants.
It’s been a challenging year for some local businesses and with our economy opening up and the holiday season upon us, Muskoka411 is encouraging you to shop local!
Muskoka411 is making it as easy as possible with our Holiday Shop Local Guide.
Check out all the amazing local businesses we have listed below, and find what you need for all your holiday gifts and Christmas needs.
Support, Shop and Eat Local
Bracebridge
- Muskoka Chrysler – 380 Ecclestone Dr – Call 1-888-302-8557
- Harveys/Swiss Chalet – 150 Hwy 118 W – Call 416-439-0439
- Touchstone Resort – 1869 Muskoka Rd 118 W – Call 705-764-5353
- Muskoka Leons – 6 Robert Dollar Dr – Call 705-645-2279
- Home Comfort Care Services – 295 Wellington St #12 – Call 705-646-8846
- Simply Cottage – 101 Entrance Dr – Call 705-646-2828
Huntsville
- Home Comfort Care Services – 66 King William St – Call 705-788-3810
- Muskoka Leons – 67 Silverwood Dr – Call 705-789-5589
- Windmill Window and Door – 28 Dairy Lane #2 – Call 705-788-0908
- Dairy Lane Dental – 23 Dairy Lane, Unit 1 – Call 705-789-9521
Gravenhurst
- Home Comfort Care Services – 421 Bethune Dr N #C1 – Call 705-687-3890
- Do Muskoka – 130 Muskoka Rd N #101 – Call 705-706-7411
- The Plumbing And Heating Brothers – 390 Muskoka Rd S #4 – Call 705-691-1123
- Tim Hortons – 2329 Hwy 11 South and 150 Talisman Drive
- Waynes Tire – 696 Muskoka Rd N – Call 705-687-2552
Muskoka Lakes
- Summer Water Sports – 1112 Juddhaven Rd – Call 1-888-I-SKI-SWS
- Hill Top Interiors – 1150 Hwy 141 – Call 705-732-4040
Orillia
- Stone Gate Inn – 437 Laclie Street – Call 1-877-674-5542
MacTier
- Gordon Bay Marine – 55A Hatherley Rd – Call 705-375-2623
Nobel / Parry Sound
- The Vintage Eco Shop – 128 Nobel Rd – Call 705-346-1226
To get your business added to the list, email info@muskoka411.com.