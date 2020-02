On Sunday February 9, 2020 at around 3:00 p.m. Gravenhurst fire crews from station one responded to an address on Doe Lake Road to investigate a CO alarm activation

When crews arrived, they found high readings of this deadly gas. The CO alarm performed its job today protecting the occupants of the home. Crews identified the potential source of the Carbon Monoxide as an ash bucket with smouldering ashes inside the home.

There were no injuries reported.