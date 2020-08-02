Heavy Rainfall Is Expected Today As Weather Statements Continue

Special weather statement continued for:

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,

South River – Burk’s Falls, Ont. (044210)

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Rain, at times heavy, today.

Heavy rainfall is expected today as an area of low pressure intensifies and tracks northeastward across Southern Ontario.

General amounts of 20 to 40 mm are expected with locally up to 50 mm possible with thunderstorms.

Rainfall warning issued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Rainfall warning continued for:

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Rain, at times heavy, today.

Hazard… General amounts of 40 to 60 mm and locally up to 75 mm possible.

Location… Parts of Central Ontario.

Timing… This morning through this evening.

Summary… Heavy rainfall is expected today as an area of low pressure intensifies and tracks northeastward across Southern Ontario.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.