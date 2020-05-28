Gravenhurst To Ease Restrictions On Some Recreational Amenities

A message from the Town of Gravenhurst:

On Friday May 29, the Town of Gravenhurst will continue easing current restrictions to certain recreational amenities in the community.

The following amenities are scheduled to open on Friday:

Gravenhurst Youth Skate Park – 101 Centennial Drive.

Basketball Courts at Muskoka Wharf Sports Field – 1111 Bay Street.

Gull Lake Rotary Park Beach, Muskoka Bay Beach, Franklin Park Beach, Bass Lake Beach – Swimming delineators (buoy lines) will be placed at each location.

As the town’s public washrooms remain closed due to reduced municipal resources and recent adjustments to service delivery, temporary portable toilets have been placed at each of the following public areas: Gull Lake Rotary Park, Gravenhurst Lions Pavilion, Muskoka Wharf Sports Field Pavilion, Muskoka Bay Park, Muskoka Beach Park and the off-leash dog park. These sites are fully equipped with sanitary supplies and will be cleaned on a daily basis by contracted services.

In addition to existing amenities – which remain closed due to the Provincial Order – including outdoor playgrounds and splash pads, all ball diamonds in the Town will continue to be closed for the balance of the summer in order to begin capital refurbishment projects, including new lighting, irrigation system, and new sod and play surfaces in the infield and outfields. Muskoka Beach Park and Lorne Beach Park will also remain closed for swimming this season due to maintenance necessary to repair shoreline retaining walls.

All trails remain open in Gravenhurst, though trail-goers must continue to adhere to physical distancing requirements. All town boat launches, as well as public and private docks, at the Muskoka Wharf are open, with daily and seasonal boat slip rental opportunities still being available. Please contact our Public Works Division by email for more information on dock slip availability at publicworks@gravenhurst.ca.

The town continues to actively monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and aims to gradually re-open additional outdoor amenities in the coming weeks. Please remember to abide by posted signage throughout the town, practice physical distancing by keeping 2 metres (or 6 feet) between you and others, wash your hands or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, sneeze and cough into your sleeve, and consider wearing a face mask to protect yourself and others around you.

For the most up-to-date information from the town, visit the Town of Gravenhurst website.