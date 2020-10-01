Gravenhurst Resident Faces Several Charges Including Impaired Driving

On September 27, 2020, shortly after 5:00 pm, police received information from a concerned citizen that a vehicle was being driven erratically on Highway 11, near Orillia, and that the driver was believed to be intoxicated. A short while later, a second tip was received with the same concerns and police rapidly responded.
At 5:25 pm, police located the vehicle in a driveway in the north end of Orillia and entered into an impaired driving investigation. It was also learned that the male was a prohibited driver under the Criminal Code. The driver was arrested and the investigation continued.
22-year-old Levi Sipos of Gravenhurst, has been charged with:
- Operation While Impaired – Alcohol
- Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)
- Dangerous Operation
- Obstruct Peace Officer
- Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code
- Driving Motor Vehicle with Liquor Readily Available
- Fail to Surrender Insurance Card
The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear on November 24, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.