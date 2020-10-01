Gravenhurst Resident Faces Several Charges Including Impaired Driving

On September 27, 2020, shortly after 5:00 pm, police received information from a concerned citizen that a vehicle was being driven erratically on Highway 11, near Orillia, and that the driver was believed to be intoxicated. A short while later, a second tip was received with the same concerns and police rapidly responded.

At 5:25 pm, police located the vehicle in a driveway in the north end of Orillia and entered into an impaired driving investigation. It was also learned that the male was a prohibited driver under the Criminal Code. The driver was arrested and the investigation continued.

22-year-old Levi Sipos of Gravenhurst, has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

Dangerous Operation

Obstruct Peace Officer

Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code

Driving Motor Vehicle with Liquor Readily Available

Fail to Surrender Insurance Card

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear on November 24, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.