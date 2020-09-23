Gravenhurst Man Charged With Impaired Driving Having Open Liquor

As a result of a driving complaint on Simcoe County Road 93 northbound from Wyebridge, a Southern Georgian Bay OPP officer on patrol located and stopped the suspect vehicle on Heritage Drive in Midland. The officer spoke with and arrested with the driver, seized liquor from the vehicle leading to a drinking and driving investigation.

57-year-old Byron Walker of Gravenhurst is charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

The accused was served a 90 day drivers licence suspension and seven day vehicle impound as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) program and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on November 19, 2020.