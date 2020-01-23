Government Announces Investment Into 24/7 Crime Stoppers Tip Line

January is nationally recognized as Crime Stoppers Month.

The Ontario government is putting people’s safety first by investing $450,000 over two years to ensure the Crime Stoppers toll-free telephone tip line can continue to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“For decades, Crime Stoppers has played an important role in making sure anyone can share information about criminal activity with the police at any time, on any day,” said Christine Hogarth, Parliamentary Assistant to Sylvia Jones, Solicitor General. “Public safety is our priority. Our government will continue providing our community safety partners, like Crime Stoppers, with the supports they need to help us keep Ontario communities safe.”

Crime Stoppers is a partnership between the public, police and media, which provides the community with a method for anonymously providing tips to assist in preventing and solving crime.

“Having a province-wide program that allows citizens to report crime anonymously is invaluable to police services and communities right across Ontario,” said York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe. “The funding support provided by the Province of Ontario is appreciated and will assist in making all Crime Stoppers programs more accessible to citizens.”

“The financial support provided by the province is critical to Crime Stoppers programs across Ontario,” said David Forster, Past President of the Ontario Association of Crime Stoppers. “The ability to contract services to allow for 24/7 monitoring of phone and web tips ensures that the public has the ability to report information on criminal activity at any time.”