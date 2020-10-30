Giant Tiger Kicks-Off Fundraiser For Op Santa With Star-Studded Holiday Concerts

Gowan, Sam Roberts Band, Maestro Fresh Wes, and Kalsey Kulyk join other Canadian stars for livestream performances in support of Canadian troops

Giant Tiger is kicking-off its annual fundraising effort for Operation Santa Claus (Op Santa) with a livestream holiday concert on Sunday, November 1 at 7 p.m. ET on the retailer’s official Facebook page.

Hosted by Canadian rock legend Gowan, the show will feature a dozen performances from award-winning musicians from coast-to-coast. The show is being produced to raise awareness about how, from November 1st-11th, Giant Tiger stores across Canada will be collecting $2 in-store donations at check-out to purchase items for Op Santa gift boxes that are sent to deployed members of the Canadian military during the holidays.

The full star-studded line-up is as follows:

Gowan Scott Helman Fred Penner HUMAN KEBAB Maestro Fresh Wes Gord Bamford The Trews Kalsey Kulyk Sam Roberts Band Eric Ethridge Donovan Woods Stuck On Planet Earth

“We’re thrilled that many of Canada’s top musicians are lending their talents to such a wonderful cause,” said Cindy-Lynn Steele, Senior Vice President Marketing and Strategy, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. “As a proud Canadian retailer, working with Op Santa to help provide care packages to deployed members of the Canadian military during the holiday season is something we’re delighted to support. Thank you in advance to all our customers who join us in our efforts, we greatly appreciate your generosity.”

A French language livestream concert to promote the fundraiser, also hosted by Gowan, featuring musicians Marie-Clo, Yves Lambert, Marco Calliari, and Jérôme Charlebois will take place at 8 p.m. ET on the Tigre Géant Facebook page.

“Despite the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, Giant Tiger has been a steadfast supporter of our military community,” said Commodore (Retired) Sean Cantelon, CEO, CFMWS. “Giant Tiger continues to champion the well-being of our women and men in uniform, and their families, in a myriad of ways by supporting initiatives across Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS). It is in great thanks to this partnership that we can continue to deliver necessary support for our troops”

Op Santa is a program administered by the Canadian Forces Morale & Welfare Services – through the generous support from corporate Canadian partners, the packages are filled with items containing a piece of home for every deployed Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) member over the holiday season. The packages are an integral part in helping lift spirits, improving mental health and letting CAF members know their sacrifices have not gone unnoticed. Packages contain products ranging from food, entertainment, merchandise, hygiene items, and cards with messages from home.

Since 2014, Giant Tiger has played an integral role in the success of Op Santa, contributing over $500,000 in product to help fill the packages to 17,135 CAF members at over 30 locations worldwide.

Music fans are encouraged to ‘like’ Giant Tiger’s Facebook page to access the livestream.

To learn more about Operation Santa Claus, please visit: https://www.supportourtroops.ca/Operation-Santa-Claus