Get Ready For Freezing Rain And Ice Pellets Saturday Into Sunday

Special weather statement continued for:

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Precipitation will begin as rain or drizzle this morning and will change to freezing rain, ice pellets or snow Saturday morning into afternoon. Freezing rain, ice pellets or snow will continue Saturday night before coming to an end Sunday morning. Ice accretion or build up is likely for areas that receive mostly freezing rain.

There remains considerable uncertainty in the location of the freezing rain along with snowfall and ice pellet accumulations. Warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer.

Travel will be impacted throughout Southern Ontario Saturday into Sunday.

Special weather statement continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Snow or ice pellets Saturday into Sunday.

Snow or ice pellets are expected to develop Saturday afternoon and continue into Sunday. Snow and ice pellet amounts of 15 to 25 cm are possible by the time the snow ends Sunday afternoon. Northerly winds gusting to 60 km/h will also lead to blowing snow resulting in reduced visibilities.

There remains considerable uncertainty with exact snowfall and ice pellet accumulations. Warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer.

Travel is expected to be impacted throughout Southern Ontario and southern parts of Northeastern Ontario Saturday into Sunday.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Special weather statement continued for:

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Caledon, Freezing rain, rain and strong winds Saturday into Sunday.

Light rain or drizzle is expected to develop early this morning and become heavy early Saturday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop to below the freezing mark on Saturday, changing the rain into freezing rain. Several hours of freezing rain may occur until temperatures climb to above freezing again on Sunday. This scenario is expected to result in significant ice accretion over these regions.

Strong southwest winds gusting to 70 km/h are also expected Sunday morning, with the highest gusts occurring along the shores of Lake Huron. Strong winds coupled with ice build-up on tree branches and power lines could cause power outages in the hardest hit areas.

Rainfall amounts may reach up to 25 mm, although there remains considerable uncertainty at this time. Warnings will be issued as the event draws nearer.

Travel will be impacted throughout Southern Ontario Saturday into Sunday.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.