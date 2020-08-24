Georgian Bay Vodka Ranked As One Of The Ten Best Vodkas In The World

Georgian Bay Spirit Co. The creators of Georgian Bay Vodk has been recognized as one of the top ten vodkas in the world. The vodka received the coveted gold medal at the International Wine and Spirits Competition and the Best Vodka at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In addition, Georgian Bay Vodk received both a gold medal and the “Best in Show” standing at the London Spirits Competition.

Following these significant wins, Forbes Magazine shared this information in its recent article announcing the top ten vodkas in the world. The article states that vodka, one of the largest spirit categories globally is produced in over 100 countries with over 1,000 individual vodka brands. Overall, the category has a valuation of more than $42 billion. In such a competitive and saturated market – to be ranked as one of the top ten vodkas in the world is a remarkable achievement.

Joshua Beach, Head Distiller of Georgian Bay Spirit Company states, “To be recognized internationally, by such respected competitions amongst such iconic spirit brands is both thrilling and humbling. Each day we strive to produce the best small-batch, hand crafted sprits we can possible make.”

To ensure that Georgian Bay Spirits Company continues to create the best tasting spirits in the world, the company is underway with plans to open its new distillery in Collingwood, Ontario this Fall.

Cheers to the Georgian Bay Spirit Co. team and our fellow distillers!