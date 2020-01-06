From Failing Grades To Top Marks

Story by Michelle Rao, Georgian College

Jen Thompson admits attendance was an issue for her in high school. The almost-17-year-old ended up failing two courses because of her habit of skipping class to hang out with her friends. But since she joined the School within a College program at the Barrie campus of Georgian College, her work habits have greatly improved, perhaps to send a message.

“I was told by teachers that I couldn’t graduate,” Jen says. “I think I am doing well now just to prove them wrong. I met with my favourite teacher and told him how I was doing. He is so proud of me!”

Jen has the top mark in her dual credit class, Lifestyle Management, taught by Anna Hartman. For Jen, the content of the class, and her achievements, opened her eyes to what might happen next.

“College wasn’t an option for me before this,” she explains. “Dual credit showed me that I could do well in college. It is like a door has opened for me.”

Jen is looking to studying Child and Youth Care in college. The School within a College (SWAC) program provides free OCAS application for students, along with career exploration advice. Students from five school boards will participate in eight sections of the SWAC program at our Barrie, Owen Sound, Midland, South Georgian Bay and new this year, Muskoka campuses. They study both secondary and college courses.