FLYGTA Resumes Flights From Toronto To Muskoka

Travelling to Muskoka by airplane has never been as safe and stress free. While the COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted regular service since March, FLYGTA has resumed flights on Fridays, Saturday’s and Sundays from Billy Bishop City Airport (YTZ) to Muskoka Airport (YQA) in 30 minutes, eliminating the hassle of traffic gridlock to and from Muskoka.

Pandemic measures are in place for all flights in accordance with Transport Canada guidelines. The terminal and planes are thoroughly cleaned both before and after flights. Social distancing is enforced by staff and safety stickers, labels and decals have been placed throughout the terminals. Masks are required both during the flight and in the terminals and temperatures of the staff are regularly monitored.

“We are excited to see FLYGTA Airlines resume weekend summer flights to Muskoka”, says Len O’Connor, CEO Muskoka Airport. “With a spike in tourism in the north, we hope travellers will consider getting out of their cars and into an airplane for a quick and safe trip to Muskoka”

FLYGTA’s flights are affordable and priced for every traveler.

Flex pricing is offered, meaning that the earlier you book the better the price. FLYGTA also provides free parking at its terminals, further reducing the cost of travel. No line-ups or early check-ins are required, making the flights very efficient and reducing contact with staff and other passengers.