Five Orillia Festivals And Events Benefit From City Grant Program

Five local festivals and events received grants today from the City of Orillia Partnership Programming for Cultural Festivals and Events Grant Program.

“We are proud to support these worthy organizations through the City of Orillia grants program. Festivals and events bring our city to life throughout the year and contribute greatly to our local economy,” said Coun. Ralph Cipolla. “Orillia is a premier tourism destination, largely because of the wonderful festivals and events we offer. We look forward to seeing the positive impact these grants will have and wish the organizations well in the year ahead.”

Grant recipient through the 2019 Partnership Programming for Cultural Festivals and Events:

Orillia Canada Day Committee $2,500

Grant recipients through the 2020 Partnership Programming for Cultural Festivals and Events:

Orillia Perch Festival $2,500 Orillia Scottish Festival $2,500 Roots North Music Festival

Starry Night Studio and Gallery Tour $2,500 $1,500

The Partnership Programming for Cultural Festivals and Events program is part of the City of Orillia grants program and recognizes the valuable contribution festivals and events make to the economic and social fabric of the City, building strong partnerships between the not-for-profit, business and cultural sectors. The City of Orillia grants program budget for 2020 is $32,000.