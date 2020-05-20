Five Dirt Bikes Stolen From Bracebridge Yamaha

Bracebridge Yamaha located at 31 E.P. Lee Dr., Bracebridge is reporting that five dirt bikes were stolen sometime between 1:00 a.m and 2:00 a.m on Wednesday May 20, 2020.

Five new 2020 dirt bikes were stolen!

TTR125- 9C6CE22W3K0003594

TTR110- JYACE25W6LA004314

YZ125- JYACE16C0LA040952

YZ125- JYACE16C8LA043551

YZ250- JYACG23C6LA039244

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP or Crime Stoppers. Residents and business owners in the area are asked to check dash cams or security cameras.