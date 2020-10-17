Fatal Crash In Highlands East On Friday Night

The Haliburton Highlands OPP, along with Highlands East Fire Department and Haliburton County Paramedic Services (HCPS), responded to reports of a single vehicle collision on Glamorgan Road in the Township of Highlands East, on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 7:50 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old, Jeffrey Teatro from Haliburton, Ontario was transported to local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. A post mortem examination is scheduled.

Glamorgan Road was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

The road has since been reopened.

Police say the cause of the collision is under investigation.