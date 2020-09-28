Fatal Collision On Highway 11 North Of South River

On Monday September 28, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP along with the Laurier Fire Department, the South River Machar Fire Department and the Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a collision involving two vehicles on Highway 11 north of South River.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

OPP are continuing to investigate with the assistance of the OPP’s Technical Traffic collision Investigators (TTCI).

The northbound lanes of Highway 11 are still closed while police continue to investigate and a detour is available by travelling Highway 124 to Goreville Road.