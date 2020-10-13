Explore The Skilled Trades At Georgian Muskoka’s Free Fall And Winter Construction Bootcamps

Interested in learning a trade, but don’t know where or how to start?

Georgian College’s Muskoka Campus in Bracebridge is offering a series of FREE bootcamps this fall and winter. Bootcamps allow participants to harness their inner DIY’er and focus on a specific trade or skill like carpentry, plumbing, electrical, roof and wall framing, passive solar greenhouse builds, and more.

Operations Manager James Fielding said the bootcamps are a great way to introduce people to the trades.

“A lot of our past bootcamp participants had never been in a shop before, or had limited experience, but were interested in learning a new skill and exploring a new career path or hobby,” he explained.

Participants will learn through a mix of in-class instruction and project-based learning in the campus’ state-of-the-art shop. They’ll also learn about techniques programs, apprenticeships, and jobs in the skilled trades.

The first bootcamp – Carpentry Tools and Construction Projects for Women – runs Oct. 24 and 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Participants must be 16 years of age or older.

Email muskoka@georgiancollege.ca for more information or to register, or see the full list of fall and winter bootcamp dates and offerings at GeorgianCollege.ca/muskoka.