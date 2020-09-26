Enbridge Gas Says Natural Gas Prices Are Going Up

Enbridge Gas has received approval from the Ontario Energy Board for changes in the rates customers pay for natural gas. A typical residential customer will see a bill increase of about $7 to $44 a year depending on where they live, starting Oct. 1, 2020. Natural gas rates are adjusted each quarter to pass through, without mark-up, forecasted changes in the market price of natural gas supplies. To understand how Enbridge Gas sets its rates, refer to the following video .

Gas prices remain low relative to historic averages

When gas rates were last adjusted in April, the economic slowdown from COVID-19, coupled with an unusually warm winter, led to historically low natural gas prices. As the economy recovers and demand for natural gas increases heading into the coming winter, market prices are rising, however gas prices remain low relative to historic averages and are lower today than three years ago.

In recognition of the economic challenges many families and businesses face as a result of COVID-19 Enbridge Gas did not implement the scheduled July rate change and held customer rates flat. As a result, customers continued to experience record low gas prices through the spring and summer.

Support for customers

Enbridge Gas recognizes that these are challenging times, and we are committed to helping homes and businesses manage their natural gas bills. Available programs include:

Enhanced payments plans. If more time is needed to pay a balance, customers can arrange to make installment payments against a balance and avoid late payment fees.





Equal Monthly Payment Plan (EMPP) spreads yearly natural gas costs into monthly payments to avoid fluctuating bills with the seasons, making it easier on your budget.





Low Income Energy Assistance Plan (LEAP). Low-income customers having trouble paying their bill may qualify for emergency relief through LEAP. The program provides emergency relief with a one-time financial grant of up to $500 for eligible low-income customers.





Energy conservation programs. Enbridge Gas offers a range of energy-conservation information and programs that can help our customers lower natural gas use and save money. For example, through the Home Efficiency Rebate Program, consumers could be eligible for up to $5,000 in renovation rebates.





Government Assistance. The Ontario Energy Board has launched the COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) to help customers pay down energy bill debt incurred since COVID 19 began.

The Ontario Energy Board has launched the COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) to help customers pay down energy bill debt incurred since COVID 19 began.

For more information visit: enbridgegas.com/gas-rates-oct-2020