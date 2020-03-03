Emsdale Resident Charged For Fake Prescriptions

On February 20, 2020 the Muskoka Community Street Crime of the Huntsville and Bracebridge OPP conducted an investigation into a report of a female who had been acquiring controlled substances with fraudulently obtained prescriptions.

As a result of the investigation, a quantity of hydromorphone was seized and, 53-year-old Ruth Reaman, of Emsdale has been charged with the following:

Nine counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance

Three counts of Fraud under $5000

Four counts of Obtaining by False Pretence

Criminal Breach of Trust – S. 336 of the Criminal Code of Canada

The accused was released on an Undertaking to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Huntsville, Ontario on April 1, 2020.