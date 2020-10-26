Elexicon Crews Restore Power To More Than 1,800 Customers In Gravenhurst

Elexicon Energy employees worked throughout the weekend to restore power to more than 1,800 customers in the Town of Gravenhurst. Friday’s windstorm toppled trees and downed poles, causing widespread power outages throughout the community.

“Our highly-skilled crews, system operators and support staff worked tirelessly, responding to the many outages that were a direct result of the windstorm,” said Moranne McDonnell, Vice President, Distribution Operations. “It truly was a team effort, as our local crews were supported by our Belleville and Whitby districts.”

Elexicon Energy’s system operators and crews work hard to do their part in keeping the power on, but sometimes outages are caused by circumstances out of the company’s control. In this particular event, additional coordination was required with Hydro One to restore power at a number of their stations that supply electricity to Elexicon’s Gravenhurst customers. When outages do occur, every effort is made to get power restored as quickly and as safely as possible.

Elexicon Energy encourages customers to always be prepared for an extended outage by having an emergency survival kit at home. Ontario’s Emergency Management Office provides a checklist of what should be in the kit.