Early Morning Fire On South Lynx View Lane Causes $220,000 In Damage

On Sunday August 2, 2020 at 4:47 a.m. Huntsville Fire crews responded to a reported structure fire on South Lynx View Lane at Concession 4&5 Road. Crews from Lake of Bays were quickly called in for mutual aid.

The homeowner was awakened by a roaring sound and discovered the fire at a detached garage.

The building and contents are a total loss and a couple of other outbuildings suffered heavy damage from radiant heat.

Damage is estimated at around $220,000. The origin, cause and circumstances are still under investigation.

There were no injuries reported.