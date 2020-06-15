Driver Taken To Hospital With Serious Injuries After Collision In Severn

The Orillia OPP were called to attend a single vehicle collision where the driver was trapped.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on June 14, 2020, police responded to a single motor vehicle collision where the vehicle went into the ditch from Uhthoff Line. The female driver from Orillia, was trapped in the car. Severn Fire along Paramedics attended the collision to assist with the extrication of the driver. The female driver’s injuries appeared to be very serious. She was taken to a Toronto Hospital by ORNGE Air Ambulance to treat her injuries. A child was in the back seat and was securely fastened in a child safety seat. The child was not hurt.

Police say the investigation is continuing.