Driver Faces Five Charges After Collision In Gravenhurst

On Sunday January 26, 2020 at 7:40 p.m. OPP received multiple calls regarding a vehicle that was travelling northbound on Highway 11 in Gravenhurst in a very erratic manner. The vehicle eventually left the roadway and collided with a snowbank near Sedore Road.

Officers were quickly at the scene with Muskoka Paramedic Services and after an investigation into the collision, arrested and charged 45 year-old Jason Schell of Georgian Bay Twp,with:

Impaired Operation by Drug

Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Heroin) for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Driving While Suspended

Fail to Remain

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on February 11, 2020 to answer to his charges.