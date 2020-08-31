Driver Charged With Impaired Driving In Burk’s Falls

More on this story we told you about.

On Friday August 28, 2020 at 9:30 p.m., Almaguin Highlands OPP received a complaint regarding a possible impaired driver. Shortly after, police along with the Parry Sound EMS received a second complaint that the pick up truck (pictured) struck a business in the Village of Burk’s Falls.

Officers attended and arrested the driver of the truck. There were no injuries reported.

Police charged 54-year-old Allan Snyder of North Bay, with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 Plus). The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (A.D.L.S) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in November.