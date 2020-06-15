Driver Charged With Impaired By Drug After Collision On Ramara Road 47

The Orillia OPP arrested and charged a male with Drug Impaired Driving after a single vehicle collision in the Township of Ramara.

Shortly after 10:00 a.m. on June 12, 2020, police responded to a single vehicle collision where the vehicle went into the ditch on the side of Ramara Road 47. The investigating officer quickly realized the driver of the vehicle was impaired by drug. After failing a test with a Drug Recognition Evaluator, the driver was taken to a nearby hospital for a blood test.

As a result, Scott Jolly, age 33, of Ramara Township has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Drug

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear on September 15, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.