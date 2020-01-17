Driver Charged With Impaired And Assault After Collision On Honey Harbour Rd

Southern Georgian Bay OPP were dispatched at 9:22 p.m. January 16, 2020 to a report of a single vehicle crash on Honey Harbour Road between Hillside Drive and Oak Bay Road in Georgian Bay Township. The attending OPP officer located a red Ford Mustang deep in the ditch and after a brief investigation located the driver at the scene. The officer entered into a drinking and driving investigation and arrested the driver whom became violent and assaulted the officer. The officer gained control of the driver and transported the driver to the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment for further investigation. As a result of this investigation the driver – Jamie Joseph Gendron 26 years of Georgian Bay Township has been charged with the following offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm (2 Counts)

Assault a Peace Officer

Resist Peace Officer

Fail to surrender insurance card

Driver fail to surrender licence

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

Driver fail to give identification

contrary to the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario

The involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days and the accused’s driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days under the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) . The accused was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on February 6, 2020.

OPP officers always appreciate calls from the public to alert them of a possible impaired driver on the roadway as an essential part of the enforcement job is to save lives and reduce injuries on our roadways and trails by working with our community members.