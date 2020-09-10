Downtown Orillia Street Closures And Patio Program Continuing Until Sept. 25

Based on the success of the “See You On The Patio” program in Downtown Orillia, parts of Mississaga Street will continue to be closed to traffic on Friday evenings from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. until Sept. 25, 2020.

“A number of retailers and restaurants in the downtown core have requested the extension of the street closure component of the program,” said Coun. Ted Emond, Chair of the City’s Economic Recovery Task Force (ERTF). “We’re pleased that the patio program has been a success for participating businesses and an opportunity for locals to reconnect with friends and family in a safe manner. Based on this success, and the support of the Downtown Orillia Management Board (DOMB), along with the City’s Emergency Management Committee, we’re happy to extend the City-wide promotional campaign and downtown street closure for three weeks, to Sept. 25.”

In July, the ERTF launched the “See You On The Patio” program to promote all City restaurants and encourage residents to visit outdoor patios as part of Orillia’s “Stay Safe, Shop Local” marketing campaign. Restaurants throughout the City were featured on posters and billboards, and a hashtag (#SeeYouOnThePatio) was created to allow businesses to share photos and updates.

Further, a streamlined patio approval process was developed for businesses throughout the city that could expand on their existing property, and street closures were approved in the downtown core for businesses who required additional space to expand their physical footprints.

“We’ve heard from a number of restaurants that have indicated the initiative has enabled them to survive through these tough times. We’ve also heard from downtown retailers that have had the opportunity to capitalize on the increased traffic to generate some much-needed revenue,” said Coun. Emond.

The street closure will take place on Mississaga Street East from Matchedash Street to Andrew Street as well as Peter Street from Mississaga Street East to Colborne Street East from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. (pending the participation of local businesses). Animation of the downtown will also continue during the street closures to add vibrancy to the City’s core and to support the local arts and culture sector.

The ERTF has received a significant amount of feedback regarding the success of this program and is currently looking to quantify and qualify this feedback through online surveys that will be reported to Council in the fall.

Patios throughout the entire City continue to offer residents and visitors an opportunity to enjoy a meal in a safe environment.

For more information on local patio offerings, visit orillialakecountry.ca/see-you-on-the-patio/.