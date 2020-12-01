December Blood Donation Clinics In And Around Muskoka

The need for blood donations remains constant as Christmas draws closer, and there are many opportunities for people in and around Muskoka to donate this holiday season.

Whether you live in the heart of Muskoka, in Parry Sound or closer to Barrie, there are blood donation clinics coming up in your area this December. Due to COVID, walk-in donations are not allowed, so it’s important to book an appointment and keep that appointment, said Elaine St. Pierre, Canadian Blood Services territory manager for Barrie, Muskoka, Simcoe, Dufferin and Grey. The blood donation clinics in Orillia on Dec. 10 and in Huntsville on Dec. 21 are already fully booked, so St. Pierre urges donors to keep the appointments they’ve booked and encourages others to keep an eye on the clinics in case of cancellations.

“It’s important to keep checking back in case donors have to cancel,” St. Pierre said. “The reason why it’s so important to fill every available appointment: as part of the COVID-19 protocols, we can only accept donors with appointments, so if a donor doesn’t show up for their appointment or cancels at the last minute, we won’t be able to replace them with a walk-in donor like we have in the past.”

There are many openings available at most clinics and all blood types are needed, so everyone who is able is encouraged to donate.

“Together, apart, you can make donating blood a new meaningful tradition this holiday season, at a time when regular holiday commitments are up in the air or out the window completely,” St. Pierre said. “The one thing that never changes is the need for blood, so encourage a friend, family member or colleague to book an appointment to donate with you.”

See dates and locations for local blood donation clinics below. Check your eligibility and book your appointment online at blood.ca, by downloading the GiveBlood app or by calling 1-888-2DONATE. Share your donation selfies on social media by tagging @CanadasLifeline.

Parry Sound

St. Peter’s – Knights of Columbus Hall

52 Church Street, Parry Sound, ON, P2A 1Y7

Friday, December 18, 2 to 7 p.m.

Muskoka

Faith Baptist Church

169 West Road, Huntsville, ON, P1H 1M7

Monday, December 21, 1 to 7 p.m. – Fully booked, check blood.ca for possible cancellations

Gravenhurst YMCA

1 – 101 Centennial Drive, Gravenhurst, ON, P1P 1B9

Tuesday, December 22, 3 to 7 p.m.

Bracebridge Sportsplex

110 Clearbrook Trail, PO Box 2079, Bracebridge, ON, P1L 1V9

Monday, December 28, 2 to 7 p.m.

Orillia

Best Western Mariposa Inn

400 Memorial Avenue, Orillia, ON, L3V 6J3

Thursday, December 10, 1 to 7 p.m. – Fully booked, check blood.ca for possible cancellations

Wednesday, December 30, 1 to 7 p.m.

Barrie

Canadian Blood Services, Barrie

231 Bayview Drive, Suite 100, Barrie, ON, L4N 4Y5

Tuesday through Saturday all month (excluding Christmas)

3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday