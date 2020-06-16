Cyclist Threatened At Knife Point In Oro-Medonte

The Orillia Detachment OPP says they are investigating a robbery that took place on the rail trail in Oro-Medonte.

On June 14, 2020 between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. the victim was riding his bicycle on the rail trail between Line 13 and Line 14. Between the noted times, the victim stopped his bicycle to service it. At this time, two male suspects walked out of the bush area on the east side of the trail. The two suspects approached the victim and had conversation with him. The suspects surrounded the victim and demanded his bicycle. The victim refused and attempted to get away. One of the suspects produced a knife and demanded the victim turn over his bicycle again. The victim then observed two witnesses approaching the victim. He immediately yelled out for help. The two suspects backed away from the victim and the victim was able to escape without injury on his bicycle.

The suspects are described as:

Male #1 – 5’11”, slim build, soft voice wearing a black hoodie, black track pants and a black ski mask

Male #2 – 6’4″, husky build, deep voice wearing a black hoodie, black track pants and a black ski mask

The Orillia OPP and Orillia Crime Unit are continuing to investigate this incident. If anyone has any information pertaining to this occurrence, please contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.