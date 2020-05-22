Crews Battle Afternoon Fire In Bracebridge

Several residents spotted smoke and submitted photos.

On Friday May 22, 2020 at around 2:00 p.m. Bracebridge fire crews responded to a reported garage fire on Maplewood Road in Bracebridge. Crews arrived and found the structure (garage) folly involved with the fire spreading to the grass. Crews from Muskoka Lakes were called in to assist. “we really appreciate all of their hard work” said Deputy Fire Chief Jared Cayley. The dry conditions helped the fire spread quickly.

Crews worked hard to ensure the fire did not spread to Santa’s Village amusement park nearby.

“The fire danger rating is at high however, we wish to remind everyone to burn only if they must, follow their local bylaws and use extreme caution at all times.” continued Cayley

There were no injuries reported. The cause does not appear to be intentional.

Fire crews in Huntsville and Georgian Bay were called to grass fires on Friday.