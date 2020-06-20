Crash On Aspdin Road Leads To Impaired Driving Charges For Brampton Resident

A Brampton resident has been charged with impaired driving after hitting the vehicle of an off-duty police officer on Aspdin Road in Muskoka Lakes.

The off-duty police officer was going westbound in their personal vehicle when they were “narrowly hit head-on by a tractor trailer” just after 4 p.m. on June 19, according to the OPP. The tractor trailer then drove into the westbound ditch, landing in the swamp area. The officer determined that the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured but felt he may have been drinking alcohol, so officers from the Huntsville OPP detachment attended the scene and found that the driver was impaired.

Manjeet Singh Gill, 46, of Brampton was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired and having blood alcohol concentration over 80 milligrams. Gill will appear in the court in Huntsville on Sept. 9.