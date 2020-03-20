-7.9 C
COVID-19: How to Talk to Your Kids

The COVID-19 pandemic is a very difficult and confusing time for all of us, including children and adolescents. Some young people might not understand the reasons for school closures and other cancellations. Others are being bombarded with (not always credible) information through social media and their friends.

Likely all children are feeling, to some degree, anxiety and alarm. They may sense worry from their parents, and begin to grow concerned about their own health or the health of their loved ones.

CAMH is here to share some helpful tips about how you can manage this anxiety for both yourself and your children. Remember that children should be reassured in a way that is age appropriate. You might consider:


Having a Family Meeting: Get together with your family to acknowledge your children’s fears, talk about how they can stay safe and healthy, and discuss any questions they may have.

Turning Off the News: Limit the amount of time your children spend watching news on the TV or reading on social media. But also don’t be afraid to help them learn how to consume credible health information.

Teaching Kids How to Stay Safe: Help young people understand the importance of social distancing and encourage them not to share personal items during this time.

Remember: it’s a stressful time but if you do your best to stay safe and healthy, both physically and mentally, it will allow you to enjoy this time together.

