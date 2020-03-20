COVID-19: How to Talk to Your Kids

The COVID-19 pandemic is a very difficult and confusing time for all of us, including children and adolescents. Some young people might not understand the reasons for school closures and other cancellations. Others are being bombarded with (not always credible) information through social media and their friends.

Likely all children are feeling, to some degree, anxiety and alarm. They may sense worry from their parents, and begin to grow concerned about their own health or the health of their loved ones.

CAMH is here to share some helpful tips about how you can manage this anxiety for both yourself and your children. Remember that children should be reassured in a way that is age appropriate. You might consider: