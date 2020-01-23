Concert In Bala On Saturday In Support Of Glen Orchard Public School

Limited Tickets remain.

Join us on Saturday January 25, 2020 and you could win a pair of Leafs tickets! They will also be holding a meat draw on the night. Don’t miss out — get your tickets now!

Experience a 15 piece orchestra playing music from Cab Calloway, Nat King Cole, Louis Armstrong to Billy Joel, Chicago, and The Beatles and many more!

Tickets for the event are $20.00 per person

Click Here to buy tickets

The Bala Legion is working with the Glen Orchard Public School on a National Unity fundraiser. The school is twinning with a grade 7-8 class in Yorkton, Saskatchewan for an exchange program. Students from Yorkton will enjoy a week in Ontario, taking in many events and making new friends, while our grade 7-8 students will travel to Saskatchewan to learn about life in the Prairies. A portion of the proceeds from our events at the Legion are going to help raise the estimated $30,000 needed to cover the costs of this program. Please join us in giving these kids an experience of a lifetime and promoting Canadian unity by supporting your Legion. Cheers!

Royal Canadian Legion Bala Branch – 1011 Maple Ave, Bala, ON P0C 1A0